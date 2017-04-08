Community gets an inside look at The Huntsville Islamic Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s many misconceptions about people and their beliefs across the world and to help with that The Huntsville Islamic Center hosted the event “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” on Saturday.

People got the chance to visit the center and ask questions. 14-year-old volunteer Sarah Arafat was excited to see the great turnout of people curious to learn. “It actually makes me feel better, because of the situation going on around the world. A lot of people are getting misconceptions about how Islam is,” Arafat said.

She was available to ask any questions the community had. “It surprised me that people were actually willing to come out and listen to the point of view because a lot people try to attack and then listen,” Arafat said.

Leslie Trippe was one of the many visitors that came out. She said it’s disheartening to read and see hurtful comments about the Muslim community. “They`re not terrorist, they’re not here to hurt you, not here to do bad things to the community. They simply want to exist as we do. Coexists and get along and do things together to make Huntsville a better place,” Trippe explained.

She thinks events like this gives people a deeper understanding of something unfamiliar to them. Arafat knows there are people who don’t understand her beliefs, but will continue to welcome her neighbors with open arms.

“I mean there`s bad in anything and good in everything. We`re just trying to give them the good and let them know,”Arafat said.