Brooks 4-Star OL Kameron Stutts commits to SEC school

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Brooks offensive lineman Kameron Stutts committed to Auburn Saturday prior to the team's A-Day spring scrimmage.

Stutts announced his decision on Twitter and was later seen inside Jordan-Hare Stadium prior to kickoff.

"Well it's been awesome," Stutts wrote. "I couldn't have ask (sic) for a better support group. Thanks to my Mom, and the rest of my family, coaches, my amazing teammates, and most of all God. Thanks to all the coaches who recruited me and gave me opportunities, but I found the one best for me. I have decided to continue at Auburn University!"

