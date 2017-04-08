× Alabama Supreme Court: Bentley’s impeachment hearings can proceed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Supreme Court ordered a stay Saturday afternoon to the temporary restraining order issued by a Montgomery Judge that could stand in the way of the impeachment of Governor Robert Bentley.

House spokersperson Clay Redden confirms to WHNT News 19 that the hearings will proceed as previously scheduled on Monday morning.

The order allows the House Judiciary Committee to continue with its schedule of impeachment.

Ross Garber, attorney for Governor Bentley, released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s stay:

“Given the significance of the issues it is certainly appropriate that the Supreme Court hear this matter quickly. We will be prepared to file our brief as directed on Monday afternoon. It’s disappointing to hear the Committee will plow forward while the Supreme Court is considering the case. We have no idea what the Committee has planned for Monday or who its witnesses will be.”

Lawyers for both sides must file briefs with the Supreme Court by Monday morning, but it appears impeachment can proceed.

The Supreme Court will make its final judgement after the briefs are filed.