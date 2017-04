× Tennessee Valley spring freeze climatology

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A frost advisory is issued in the spring when temperatures are forecast to fall to between 33 and 36 degrees with light winds.

A freeze warning is issued for the area when temperatures are forecast to fall to or below 32 degrees for three consecutive hours.

Average last freeze (29º-32º)

Huntsville: April 2

Muscle Shoals: March 29

Belle Mina: April 4

Crossville: April 3

Cullman: April 9

Fayetteville: April 16

Guntersville: March 28

Moulton: April 4

Russellville: April 11

Scottsboro: April 6

Winchester: April 10

Valley Head: April 17

Average last hard freeze (28º or colder)

Huntsville: March 18

Muscle Shoals: March 15

Belle Mina: March 18

Crossville: March 23

Cullman: March 26

Fayetteville: April 3

Guntersville: March 10

Moulton: March 21

Russellville: March 29

Scottsboro: March 23

Winchester: March 28

Valley Head: April 2

Latest freeze on record (year)

Huntsville: May 7 (1944)

Muscle Shoals: May 2 (1909)

Belle Mina: April 25 (2005)

Crossville: April 23 (1986)

Cullman: May 5 (1976)

Fayetteville: May 6 (1968)

Guntersville: April 28 (1976)

Moulton: April 24 (1986)

Russellville: May 13 (1960)

Scottsboro: May 10 (1906)

Winchester: May 6 (2011)

Valley Head: May 30 (1984)

Earliest last freeze on record (year)

Huntsville: February 26 (2012)

Muscle Shoals: February 23 (1953)

Belle Mina: March 11 (1995)

Crossville: February 25 (2012)

Cullman: March 6 (2012)

Fayetteville: March 25 (2011)

Guntersville: February 13 (2011)

Moulton: March 8 (2010)

Russellville: March 18 (2005)

Scottsboro: March 9 (2010)

Winchester: March 10 (1995)

Valley Head: March 9 (2010)

Visit the Garden Tips page on WHNT.com

Read the forecast discussion.