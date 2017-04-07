Jordan Matthews inspires area children to work hard to achieve their dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - From Madison Academy to Vanderbilt, to the NFL, Jordan Matthews still visits his Huntsville-area roots.

Friday, he took a trip to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama Teen Center to speak to teenagers about making good choices.

"I don't like to be a flash n the pan. I really like to come here and fellowship with the kids and become more authentic to them. Become more vulnerable," he said. "I really want them to understand that I'm no different than any of them. They just have to continue to work hard and they can accomplish their dreams, too," he said.

Matthews told the teenagers that they need to know that they are responsible for their decisions, and those decisions could affect them for the rest of their lives.

Matthews told the teenagers about how hard he had to work to achieve a scholarship, and how patient he needed to be to see that work pay off.

"Discipline is giving up what you want in the moment, for what you want most," he told the children, asking them what was important to them.

He wants to get to children early in their lives, especially if they are going through a time when they aren't satisfied with their lives or the situation they are in.

"It's making them who they are going to become, and be a great human being," he noted. "This is the time when they are making really pivotal decisions that I don't think they realize how much those impact their lives."

For Jakerrias Scott, these words from his role model are fuel for life.

"He makes me feel like anything is possible," he said.

Scott wants to be in the NFL, but wants to become a petroleum engineer if that doesn't work out. He knows his future is bright, and was thrilled to meet Matthews.

"He is in the NFL, but still took the time out of his day to talk to us," he said about meeting someone he looks up to. "He acts cool around us, he doesn't really act different," he noted about Matthews' fame.

Matthews, through his charity Matthews Mission, also donated $1500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama to be used for teen programming.