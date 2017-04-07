Huntsville Police: Father mistakes son for burglar, shoots son in neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in northwest Huntsville. It happened on Gardenside Drive just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. Paramedics rushed the man to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say thieves have recently broken into the family's cars. They say that caused the father to fear his own son was a burglar trying to break into the home. He fired the bullet through the door, striking his son in the neck.

We don't know yet if the father involved in the case will face any charges. The son is expected to recover.