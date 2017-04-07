× House Speaker calls for Governor Robert Bentley to resign from office

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) called for Governor Robert Bentley to resign, saying it is the only way for the state to avoid a long and painful journey. He joins Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) in that call.

McCutcheon said he shared those same thoughts with Bentley face-to-face in his office this morning.

The Speaker called the news conference the same day the governor summoned the media to the Capitol, promising not to resign.

At the same time, the governor’s lawyers filed for a Temporary Restraining Order in a Montgomery court, seeking to stall the impeachment process.

All of this comes on the day the House Judiciary Committee’s Special Counsel is set to release their investigative report of the governor’s actions in office. That report is said to have around a 100 pages of narrative, with nearly 3,000 pages of supporting documents.