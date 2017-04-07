× Gov. Bentley makes announcement: “I do not plan to resign”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Friday morning, Governor Robert Bentley made an announcement on the steps of the State Capitol. Despite speculation about what he might say, he affirmed he plans to stay in office.

“I do not plan to resign,” Governor Bentley said.

In a prepared statement, he made a heartfelt plea to the people of Alabama to forgive him for his past mistakes. He said he has been trying to make peace with his family and with God.

“I’m doing what I believe God truly called me to do,” Bentley said. “That’s to work hard, and to serve our state and to serve and love the people of this great state of Alabama. God bless them, and may God bless this great state as I continue to try to serve in the way that God has placed me in this position.”

Gov. Bentley did not take questions afterward.

Today’s development comes on the heels of the Alabama Ethics Commission saying earlier this week that the governor violated state ethics and campaign finance laws.

Impeachment proceedings begin next week in Montgomery.

WHNT News 19 is tracking more information right now. We will continue to update you as this unfolds.