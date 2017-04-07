Father of missing teen files legal petition for witness testimony

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – As the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas continues her father is taking the case to the courts.

The family attorney filed a petition at the Columbia, Tennessee courthouse on Thursday.

It claims some witnesses are not being completely forth-coming with their knowledge about the relationship between the teen and Tad Cummins.

The father believes there are people who may know information that could lead to the missing girl. The petition is asking the court to allow depositions of those witnesses.

In a press release to WHNT News 19, attorney Jason Whatley claims the petition will hopefully “put an end to hesitancy displayed” by some.

The father claims the only reason for filing the petition is to “provide a vehicle for gathering information.”

The motion will be heard in court on April 10, exactly four weeks after the pair disappeared.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WHNT it has no reason to believe witnesses aren’t fully cooperating in the search for Elizabeth and Tad.

To read the full petition click here: