Bentley lawyers file motion to block impeachment report, hearings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Robert Bentley’s legal team has filed motions in Montgomery Circuit Court to block the House Judiciary Committee’s Special Counsel report on the governor. The report is expected to detail the special counsel’s investigation into the governor’s actions in office. The motions also seek to block impeachment proceedings from happening under the proposed schedule.

The impeachment report was set to come out Friday afternoon. The House Judiciary Committee was set to begin hearings on Monday morning.

The Bentley legal team argues in their motions that the actions of the committee set to consider impeachment violate the governor’s right to due process. Judge Roman Ashley Shaul is set to consider the motions.

Governor Robert Bentley spoke on the steps of the state capitol just hours before the report detailing the findings of the impeachment investigation was set to come out. Bentley apologized for failings in his personal life but insisted he never misused state resources. The governor pleaded with the state not to traffic in his personal embarrassment.

The governor emphasized yet again that he has no plans to resign.