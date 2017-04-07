Athens City Schools host 2017 Special Olympics

ATHENS, Ala. – Nothing but blue skies and smiles filled the Athens High School Stadium Friday where the 2017 Special Olympics took place.

No matter your mobility, all athletes were welcome. Ages ranged from eight-years-old to adult, all with special needs. The oldest participant was 55!

The community wide event held relays, wheelchair races, standing and running long jumps and shot puts just to name a few.

“Many volunteers came out today to help us. We had many sponsors as well. We are very thankful to have this day come together,” said Head Coach Annie Granger.

Five years ago 108 athletes participated. Today, that number has doubled to over 280 athletes.

