Alabama drivers encouraged to answer two question online survey about road and bridge fixes

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're driving on roads or bridges in your county that you would like fixed, your local officials want to know about it.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama, or ACCA, encourages you to head online and take the Drive Alabama survey. It's two questions about what infrastructure you would like to see fixed.

"Marshall County is in the best shape we've ever been in thanks to the Governor and the highway director, and now it's just continuing on with that process," Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said, "We still do have a lot of roads and bridges that need to be repaired or replaced."

ATRIP impacted Marshall County significantly, providing the money to help fix and replace major roads and bridges. "We got bridges and roads built and redone that we would have never been able to do," Hutcheson said.

A new proposal is making its way through the legislature. ATRIP-2 is proposed by the ACCA. If passed, it would develop funding for fixes on roads and bridges across the State. That funding would stem from a gasoline and diesel fuel tax increase of four cents per gallon. That would go into effect on September 1, 2017, and would decrease to two cents per gallon on September 1, 2019.

The money garnered would fund a bond issue to be used solely for the fixes. The money would be divided among the counties and cities.

Marshall County would get roughly 20 million dollars if it is passed.

The proposed increase would expire at the end of June following the repayment of the bonds.

Locally, the money isn't there to make all of the changes.

Officials estimate county governments have $369 million in annual revenues for maintenance and improvements to county roads and bridges. A 2010 study by the Association of County Engineers of Alabama and ALDOT revealed Alabama counties need $502 million each year to adequately preserve and improve the paved county roads and bridges.