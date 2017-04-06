‘Yoga on the Square’ happening in Downtown Huntsville during April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- There’s a lot to do on weekend nights and mornings in downtown Huntsville, and starting Friday, April 7, you'll have another option to add to that list: Yoga on the Square

Yoga instructor Anna McDonald will be holding eight free yoga sessions, and wants to assure those interested that anyone is welcome at these classes.

“No matter where you are in your fitness journey, you are more than welcome to come and attend," McDonald said. "We’re going to do a lot of positions lying on our back, we’re going to do a lot of stretching. More so of a stretch, restorative, and healing type class.”

And this spring series will be held in the heart of downtown, directly across from Amendment XXI and next to the courthouse.

“This is a great location to do some outdoor yoga, because we’re right across from all the activity that’s going on downtown on Northside Square,” said Ellery Miller, Downtown Huntsville Inc.

Even if you’re not feeling the zen, there are still plenty of reasons this time of year to get up and get on the mat.

“It’s a great way and a season to start doing things outside, and get your body prepared for fitness activities such as biking, and swimming and kayaking that you might be doing," McDonald said.

Check out Yoga on the Square on Facebook to learn more about this yoga series happening throughout the month of April.

Sessions will be held:

Friday April 7th and 21st at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday April 8th, 15th, and 22nd at 8:00 a.m. & 9:00 a.m.