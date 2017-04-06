× Wind advisory continues through Thursday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville will keep a wind advisory in effect for the Tennessee Valley through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Expect sustained northwest winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour with gusts over 40 possible.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 308 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2017 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-070000- /O.EXT.KHUN.WI.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-170407T0000Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 308 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...All counties in northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee until 7 PM this evening. * WINDS...Northwest winds around 20 MPH with gusts to around 35 MPH. * IMPACTS...These winds will be able to down smaller trees and affect high-profile vehicles on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 25 mph...or gusts of at least 35 mph...are expected across the affected area. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. In addition...ensure all loose outdoor objects remain secure... including patio furniture and trash cans.