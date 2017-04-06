LIVE: Watch 12pm news on WHNT News 19

Wind advisory continues through Thursday evening

April 6, 2017

A Wind Advisory remains in effect today through 7PM. Sustained winds around 20mph with gusts up 35mph expected. (Image: WHNT News 19)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville will keep a wind advisory in effect for the Tennessee Valley through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Expect sustained northwest winds between 15 and 30 miles per hour with gusts over 40 possible.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
308 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2017

Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
308 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2017

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...All counties in northern Alabama and
  Southern Middle Tennessee until 7 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest winds around 20 MPH with gusts to around 35
  MPH.

* IMPACTS...These winds will be able to down smaller trees and
  affect high-profile vehicles on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 25
mph...or gusts of at least 35 mph...are expected across the
affected area. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. In
addition...ensure all loose outdoor objects remain secure...
including patio furniture and trash cans.