WATCH LIVE: Graveside service for astronaut John Glenn to be held after private chapel service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family and invited guests are gathering at Arlington National Cemetery to say their final goodbyes to astronaut and Sen. John Glenn.

Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was mourned and celebrated at public events in home state Ohio at the time, but those close to the family say Thursday’s interment is closed to public and news media so his wife and children have the chance for a more personal memorial.

In Glenn’s honor, flags of federal entities and institutions will fly at half-staff.

A private chapel service begins at 9 a.m. At 9:40 a.m. EDT, a U.S. Marine Corps live-stream begins. Gen. Robert Neller, Commandant of the Marine Corps, will serve as funeral officer, provide remarks and present Sen. Glenn’s flag to his wife Annie. The ceremony will be executed by Marines from Marine Barracks Washington. It will include the procession to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service and taps. The event also will air on NASA TV.