LIVE: Watch 6-7pm news on WHNT News 19

Two restaurants with a long list of violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 5:48 pm, April 6, 2017, by

Restaurant Ratings

Ami’s Restaurant     Score of: 84

500 Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield

Violations:

  • No drying devices available at the kitchen hand sink or the women’s restroom
  • No toilet tissue in the restrooms
  • Dirty meat slicer
  • Dirty pans stacked with clean–10 day notice given
  • No date mark on required foods– peas, corn, beans, hamburger meat, cole slaw, green beans,
  • Fish still in airtight packaging

 

New Orleans Transfer     Score of: 92    

1682 South Wilson Dam, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Not properly separating raw food from ready-to-eat foods
  • Chemicals stored above food
  • No paper towels in restroom
  • Mold in ice machine
  • Dented cans

 

CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATION:

Long Lewis Café     Score of: 100      

2800 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals

 