Two restaurants with a long list of violations in this week’s Restaurant Ratings
Ami’s Restaurant Score of: 84
500 Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield
Violations:
- No drying devices available at the kitchen hand sink or the women’s restroom
- No toilet tissue in the restrooms
- Dirty meat slicer
- Dirty pans stacked with clean–10 day notice given
- No date mark on required foods– peas, corn, beans, hamburger meat, cole slaw, green beans,
- Fish still in airtight packaging
New Orleans Transfer Score of: 92
1682 South Wilson Dam, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Not properly separating raw food from ready-to-eat foods
- Chemicals stored above food
- No paper towels in restroom
- Mold in ice machine
- Dented cans
CLEAN PLATE RECOMMENDATION:
Long Lewis Café Score of: 100
2800 Woodward Avenue, Muscle Shoals