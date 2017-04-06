Late-season freeze possible Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – What happened to April?

After a stretch of days in the 70s and 80s, highs Thursday will not touch 60 degrees in many communities – especially on Sand Mountain. The brisk wind will make it feel even cooler.

A short-lived but very drastic change in our weather pattern will allow for the possibility of a late-season freeze Friday night and early Saturday morning.

While many areas will drop into the 30s Thursday night and early Friday morning, the wind should stay above 5 miles per hour which would prevent frost formation.

Late Friday night, the center of a chilly airmass moves right overhead and sets the stage for our coldest night in a long time. A clear sky, fairly light wind will allow temperatures to drop below freezing in most of the colder pockets. Places like Russellville, Valley Head and New Market could easily drop into the upper 20s for a short time around daybreak Saturday. We are forecast a low for Huntsville at 34 degrees.

It is not uncommon to have a light freeze this time of year. The ‘average’ last freeze in Huntsville happens during the first week of April.