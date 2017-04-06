Huntsville High School Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid” this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Join the Huntsville High School Theatre students as they tell the magical, musical story of a beautiful mermaid who longs to explore the world above. Based on the classic Hans Christian Anderson Story and Disney classic this show is bound to be a hit with all ages.

"In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. This beautiful love story for the ages is based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including 'Under the Sea,' 'Kiss the Girl' and 'Part of Your World.' Fun for the entire family." - Huntsville High Theatre

Showtimes:

April 7 - 7:30 p.m.

April 8 - 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

April 9 - 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

April 13 - 7:30 p.m.

April 14 - 7:30 p.m.

April 15 - 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets:

$18 for Adults

$15 for Seniors

$10 for students

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the box office.