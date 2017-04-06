× For Spencer: Marshall County mom organizes sensory friendly events for local families

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – For the second year, a Marshall County mom has organized a set of sensory friendly events for Marshall County families with someone on the Autism spectrum. One of the biggest events is a sensory friendly fair, and it’s free.

A little boy plays with a ball in the playroom of his Albertville home, catching it, rolling it down his slide. Spencer was diagnosed with an Autism spectrum disorder through Vanderbilt University when he was just a little over 2 years old. That was only a few years ago.

“Spencer of course, is the driving force behind all of it,” said his mom Patricia Moore.

‘It’ would be a series of sensory friendly play dates Moore organized for the next few weeks. A big one is the second annual sensory friendly fair. “This is held at the Marshall County Fairgrounds,” Moore said. “The VFW post there in Boaz works with me to get this arranged.”

The fair is free and closed to the public. There will be no food vendors to reduce smell sensitivity, no loud music, and no flashing or bright lights. It’s open to Marshall County families who have someone with an Autism diagnosis.

“This year we tried to open that up to make sure families knew they were welcome if their children may not have an official diagnosis, but has a sensory processing disorder, or just simply has other similar special needs,” Moore added.

Siblings are welcome to come too.

There will be a sensory friendly fun day in Albertville on Sunday, April 23. That will include pony rides and a petting zoo.

A sensory friendly movie experience will be Saturday, April 15 in Boaz.

The sensory friendly fair is Tuesday, May 9 from 3 – 5 p.m.

If you and your family want to attend any of the events, please email Moore at spencersfriends@yahoo.com or message the Spencer’s Friends Facebook page. Tickets are required to track the families attending, and you can get yours by contacting Moore.

For more information on all of the events, visit the Spencer’s Friends page on Facebook.

For Spencer’s mom, it all goes back to him. “For me, I see what those things do for him and I just think that it’s so important that somebody try to do it for the other children in the community,” Moore said.