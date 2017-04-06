Florence Police search for teen missing since March 4

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police have spent countless hours searching for Madison Francis Holbert.

The 15-year-old was dropped off March 4th and the YMCA on Helton Drive.

According to investigators, that was the last time anyone has had contact with her. They are hoping getting her picture out into the public will help them locate her.

Holbert was last seen wearing a black track suit type outfit, with her hair pulled up.

Holbert is 5’2″ tall, weighs 112 lbs., with Blue eyes, and Brown hair.

If you have any information contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610 or Detective Keith Johnson at (256)760-6562.