Florence High School cuts ribbon on new broadcast center

FLORENCE, Ala. – The national award-winning Florence High School Broadcasting Department cut the ribbon on its new studio Thursday.

With equipment rivaling many broadcast television stations, anchors host the Falcon Five News. High school students take on every facet of a newscast and broadcast to screens around the school and online.

Former WHNT News 19 anchor/reporter Jennifer Kilpatrick has helped build the program.

“I think about what I knew coming out of college, and then what these kids are learning in high school as early as their freshman year. We have a lot of ninth graders who are taking advantage of this opportunity,” Kilpatrick explained.

And students are taught everything — from how to run audio to anchoring the newscast.

Hannah McClure said she plans to follow a broadcasting career, starting at Auburn University in the fall. She hopes to take the experience learned at Florence High and build upon it.

“It’s so neat, and neat doesn’t even begin how to explain it,” said McClure. “Every day I walk in here, I’m so thankful for all we have.”

The broadcast studio at Florence High School has been paid for through donations and support by the Florence City Council.