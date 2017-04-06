× Facebook groups serve as discussion place for AMBER alert case

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – As authorities continue to search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her accused kidnapper, some social media users are coming up with their own theories.

There’s a number of Facebook discussion groups regarding the case.

More than 800 people from around the country are part of the “Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas abduction and capture discussion” page.

The description of the group reads:

“The group is to serve as a discussion about the very disturbing relationship with Tad Cummins and his student Elizabeth Thomas.Its an open forum any relevant info and documentation welcome. If you have any tips please direct them to law enforcement. The number is located on the display picture in this group. Also an FYI the group will not be heavily moderated.“

Members posts articles, ask questions and explain their theories about the case.

One user recently posed a question about how much money Thomas and Cummins left with.

The post said “How much money did they really have on hand when they left? We know the $4500 loan. Elizabeth had a job, did she have bills or was she saving her money? Did Jill and Tad get a tax refund this year? If he has been planning this for a while he could have hidden that away.​”

Other members post words of encouragement for the missing teen.

“You are not going to be forgotten, the search will not end.”

“We are deeply all committed to staying vigilant and assuring you get back home safely.”

“Praying for you sweety.​” The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still checking on tips regarding sightings of the pair. ​No one has heard from them since the morning of March 13.