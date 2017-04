CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. – An investigation is underway after a school bus caught on fire on County Road 34 and Hwy 411 N in Cherokee County.

Authorities received a 911 call around 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

There were 16 students and a driver on board at the time of the fire. All passengers were able to escape without injury.

Authorities with the Cherokee County EMA confirmed the bus was totally destroyed.