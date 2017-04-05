“The Making of a Memorial” published to raise money for new statue at Veteran’s Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - “It tells of the courage, sacrifice and duty of all Americans in the military,” said David Carney, Co-Author and Publisher of “The Making of a Memorial.”

The walls at the Veteran’s Memorial list the names of all who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

366 names in total. Those names have been given life once more through “their pictures, their stories are in there written by their family members,” said Carney.

“The Making of a Memorial” took Carney and his co-author John Perry a year to write. He says the stories inside these pages “I have trouble reading them out loud because they`re just gut wrenching. Very emotional stories.”

Some written by the smallest hands. “Dear daddy. I love you and miss you very much. I know I was only a baby when you went to war, but I`ve learned a lot about you and some things I just know from inside,'' read Carney. “I promise I’ll never forget you.”

Their hope is that through these stories they’ll be able to tell one more: the story of the first responder. Their goal is to add a memorial dedicated to them in the park.

The book is $49. The money will go toward the building of a first responder’s statue.

The book will go on sale on Thursday at Below the Radar from 4 until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday at the Veteran`s Memorial from 10 a.m. until noon.