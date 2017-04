× Severe weather stops air traffic in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – Air traffic in Atlanta has come to a stop because of severe weather in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration made the decision minutes ago.

Due to severe weather, the FAA has issued a ground stop. Please check back here for further updates. @FAANews — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 5, 2017

Atlanta’s airport is a major hub for those traveling from Huntsville, so please check your flight status before heading to the airport.