Severe storms likely Wednesday: What to expect

The Storm Prediction Center already outlined a SLIGHT RISK of some severe storms with hail and strong winds for Wednesday morning (timeframe around here roughly 7 AM to 10 AM); we also note a higher risk of severe storms for the eastern half of the Tennessee Valley for Wednesday afternoon and evening (around 1 PM to 7 PM).

For this morning, there is currently a severe thunderstorm watch out for Etowah and Cherokee Counties through 8AM:

Storms in Central Alabama have been producing large hail, up to quarter in size or higher, winds up to 58+ mph and very frequent lightning. Those storms will likely clip the southeastern edge of the Tennessee Valley, where the watch is out in Etowah and Cherokee. Over the course of the morning as the storms spread northward Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Marshall, DeKalb and Jackson Counties have a good chance of rain and storms. The first round of storms will end from 9AM-10AM:

More Storm Wednesday Afternoon: The second round of storms hinges on how quickly the atmosphere recovers from the early-day action.

There is a good chance we’ll see the clouds break allowing temperatures to hit the mid-70s; a cold front moving into Northwest Alabama around midday triggers a new round of heavy storms from 1 PM to 7 PM. Large hail (up to baseball size), high wind gusts, and tornadoes are possible with the afternoon/evening storms.

Northeast Alabama again is primed for the higher threat: Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cherokee Counties (extending south through the Birmingham and Anniston areas as well).

