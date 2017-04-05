New voting booths for Madison County could help cut down on lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- No one ever likes to wait in long lines, but it's an especially big complaint for voters at polling locations. Now Madison County Commissioners are taking steps to get those lines moving more quickly.

The Madison County Commission now has 50 new voting booths which is a huge help to the county.

"The probate judge saw an opportunity to purchase some at a bargain, and save some money. And we're all about saving money," said District Six County Commissioner Bob Harrison.

He said with such a large number these new booths will hopefully help lessen the lines at polling locations.

"We can do a better job of facilitating elections and especially during the general elections, presidential elections," said Harrison.

But at the same time, Commissioner Harrison knows lines are just part of the voting process.

"It just seems that regardless of how we prepare, somehow it doesn't make things as easy as we'd like," he said.

However, that doesn't stop the county commission from constantly thinking of ways it can be improved.

"We've changed several voting locations since the last election. So hopefully that will help remediate the problem," said Harrison.