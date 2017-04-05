× Mobile home destroyed by fire in New Hope, couple escaped unhurt

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County Couple is safe this morning after their mobile home caught fire. Unfortunately, the home is destroyed.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Aldridge Circle in New Hope just after 3:00 a.m.

The homeowners awakened to find their living room on fire. The couple climbed out of a window and went to a neighbor’s house where they called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had already destroyed the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.