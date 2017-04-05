× Limestone County veteran receives new home, mortgage free

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – “This has been one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt in a long time,” said Quashana Stewart Brown, U.S. Army Sergeant Veteran.

Brown was given a gift of a lifetime. A home.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Brown.

The home was provided by Operation Homefront, who partners with Chase to buy up foreclosed homes, fix them up and then give them away to veterans who need them: mortgage free. So they may thrive in the towns they protect, not just survive.

Brown, and her husband Elton couldn’t believe “Oh my Gosh, this is for us? Really?” said Brown.

A three bedroom, two bath, in Limestone County was theirs. “I’ve already envisioned my family living here. Pictures here, wallpaper here.”

But for this family. The first thing that will happen inside their home “[is getting] someone here to bless my home,” said Brown. “In order to keep that solid foundation we need to have God in our lives and in our home.”

For more information on Operation Homefront, go to OperationHomefront.org