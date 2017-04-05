× Florida woman charged with abuse of foster children back in northwest Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florida woman facing hundreds of counts of child abuse and enticement charges is back in the Shoals. Authorities confirm 52-year-old Jenise Spurgeon has arrived back in Lauderdale County.

She and her husband Daniel Spurgeon are accused of abusing foster children who were in their custody.

Daniel Spurgeon remains in Cape Coral, Florida facing charges there.

Jenise Spurgeon is scheduled to be in court Friday for an initial appearance. She is being held without bond at this time.