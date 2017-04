Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Belk will offer a free bra fitting event this Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk and WACOAL will donate $4 to Susan G. Komen for each bra fitting and $8 to Susan G. Komen for each bra or shape wear purchased that day.

The event will take place at the Belk located at Bridge Street Town Centre. For information contact the store at (256)722-2400

.@Wacoal Fit for the Cure event going on now! See store for details. https://t.co/gRpSuOZeFE pic.twitter.com/qkITrCu86L — Belk (@belk) April 3, 2017