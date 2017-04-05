× Ethics Commission says Gov. Robert Bentley violated state ethics & campaign finance laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Ethics Commission today recommended ethics and campaign finance charges be pursued against Gov. Robert Bentley.

The commission met for more than eight hours in executive session before emerging and voting in support of the charges. The commission’s ruling means it found there was probable cause to believe Bentley violated state ethics and campaign finance laws.

It doesn’t have the power to prosecute, that responsibility in this case is now in the hands of the DA’s office, likely in Montgomery.

The five-member commission operates much like a grand jury and its vote basically means they found probable cause to believe ethics violations occurred.

The commission cited four separate complaints, including ethics violations for use of personnel and materials under his control and campaign finance violations for use of money and when he reported a contribution to his campaign.

The commission did not release the report that served as the basis for its decision, but said it will be forwarded to prosecutors.

Ethics commission finds Governor Bentley violated campaign finance law with improperly timed loan and use of money #alpolitics — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) April 6, 2017

The commission met behind closed doors to hear testimony from witnesses and the commission used law enforcement personnel to block media members from observing who came to testify.

But Gov. Bentley was seen entering the building about an hour ago and leaving a short time later.

Both Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler and former gubernatorial candidate Stacy George, a former Morgan County commissioner, sat in witness rooms for several hours, ready to testify. Both men have filed ethics complaints against Bentley.

The governor is also being investigated by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is expected to receive a report on Friday from its special counsel on evidence he’s gathered regarding the possible impeachment — and removal from office — of Bentley.

Bentley has been under a cloud for the past year after Spencer Collier, the former head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, publicly alleged Bentley was having an affair with Rebekah Mason, who served as Bentley’s top political aide.

The governor denied the charges in an awkward press conference, but some members of the House began calling for his ouster, questioning whether he used state resources to further the affair.

Bentley is also facing separate lawsuits from Collier and the former head of his state security detail, Wendell Ray Lewis.