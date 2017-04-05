× Constantly losing your glasses? ‘ReadeRest’ may be your solution

ReadeRest is a small, simple concept that could make a big difference if you wear glasses or sunglasses.

“You’ve always got to put your glasses on, take them off, and there’s only so many things you can do with your glasses, and then you’re always looking for them,” said Nansi Clark, who saw ReadeRest on another TV show and just had to give it a try.

Maybe some of these options for your glasses will sound familiar to you: Linking them in the center of your shirt, but this way they could potentially fall out; using “granny chain” necklaces, but then you can’t wear jewelry; or just plain putting them down when you’re not using them, but then you don’t remember where they are!

But Nansi said ReadeRest is the ultimate solution. It’s a small magnetic bar that clips onto two magnets that are attached to a base and hidden behind your clothes. And from there, you’re free to slide your glasses on and off of the magnetic bar, and they will always be secure!

And just to make sure the ReadeRest’s claims for no-hassle glasses is true, Nansi used them while running around with her dog, doing the dishes, and even while riding a motorcycle!

The ReadeRest pricing is reasonable depending on how much bling you do or do not want. You can purchase a plain black one for about $10, or a blingy one with crystals for around $20.

“When I’m working I wear my plain black one because I’m usually wearing my black jacket, and it blends right in, you can’t even see it, it’s very professional,” Nansi said.

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal