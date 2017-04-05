× Athens-Limestone Community Breakfast stresses importance of education

ATHENS, Ala. – Wednesday morning, at the Athens-Limestone Community Breakfast, city and education leaders joined forces to help local boy scout troops raise money. They also stressed the importance of getting an education after high school.

Senior Director of Operations for the Polaris Huntsville location, Eric Blackwell, spoke to local boy scouts about the unsure feeling they may be experiencing about their future career.

“I’ve gone to trade school and also ultimately went on to college, so you can build a career in a lot of different ways and trade school is one of the ones that I think is what I look back over my careers as one of the most fondest times of my career,” said Blackwell.

Calhoun Community College, Limestone County Career Technical Center and Athens Renaissance School were all awarded for their innovative programs.

As guest speaker, Blackwell said he wanted to give young boys confidence in what they’re doing as boy scouts and how that can help in the work force.

“The culture that the boy scouts help build, will translate into the work environment for us and create great team members of the future,” said Blackwell.

He added from his experience, he wasn’t sure of what he wanted to do career-wise and sometimes a four-year college may not be the option for everyone.

“The community college and trade schools will be beneficial in helping them think about career opportunities if they are not interested in necessarily going to college,” said Blackwell.