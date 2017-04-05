× Arts Huntsville seeking volunteers for Panoply Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Panoply Arts Festival will draw crowds from across the country to Big Spring Park once again. Arts Huntsville relies on volunteers to keep things running smoothly throughout the weekend.

The shirts are folded, the posters printed. Arts Huntsville just needs you.

“Panoply Arts Festival takes more than a thousand volunteers to make it happen, so right now we’re accepting volunteers on artshuntsville.org in really every area of the festival,” Arts Huntsville Marketing & PR Manager Daniela Perallon said.

Just because you aren’t creating masterpiece artwork or playing notes on an instrument, you’re still qualified to help with Panoply.

“You don’t have to be incredibly crafty or artistic yourself,” Perallon said. “When you get into the festival and you sign up for your volunteer position when you get there, our wonderful chair volunteers who head up all the different areas of the festival will show you exactly what to do.”

Plus, volunteering at Panoply is easy and makes the festival affordable.

“When you volunteer with Panoply, you get admission into the festival for free,” Perallon said. “So you can come, put in your couple hours working at the festival, helping make all the wonderful arts, music and more happen then you can enjoy all of it yourself.”

There will be plenty to look forward to and enjoy.

“We love the artists that we bring in, the performers that we bring in,” Perallon said. “This year we’re especially excited because we’re bringing in the Blind Boys of Alabama.”

If you would like more information about volunteering, visit www.artshuntsville.org.