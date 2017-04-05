× American Red Cross offers online opportunity to let family, friends know you’re safe after the storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The American Red Cross offers the ‘Safe and Well’ service on its website. This allows you to let your family and friends know you are safe after a storm. The website also gives you an opportunity to check on your loved ones who live in different areas.

A person may register himself/herself by clicking on the ‘List Myself as Safe and Well’ button. A person may check on loved ones who have registered on the website by clicking the ‘Search Registrants’ button.

The results of a successful search will display a loved one’s first name, last name and a brief message. You can find out this information on safeandwell.communityos.org.