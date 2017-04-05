Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts growing as a passer this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (al.com) - Jalen Hurts watched safety Ronnie Harrison, waiting patiently to see whether Harrison was going to stay deep or come down to cover a shorter route.

Eventually, Hurts pump-faked, tricking Harrison into breaking forward. Hurts then completed a long pass in the area where Harrison should have been.

After the play, which came during a recent practice, Harrison thought to himself, 'Dang, Jalen's coming along."

That's been the consistent feedback from Alabama teammates and coaches this spring, that Hurts is making noticeable strides as a passer entering Year 2 as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

