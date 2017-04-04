× Thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to Alabama students and educators

Thirteen thousand dollars! That is the total amount of scholarship money the School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and PowerSchool, the Scholarship Program Sponsor, announced they were awarding to select high school graduating seniors and educators.

Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Student scholarship recipients were selected by superintendents who were chosen as district finalists for the SSA/PowerSchool Superintendent of the Year (SoY) Award. These students intend to pursue a degree in education from an Alabama public college or university.

Alyssa Mcrae – Graduating from Clarke County High School in the Clarke County School System, plans to attend the University of South Alabama.

Anna Olivia Foster – Graduating from Greenville High School in the Butler County School System, plans to attend Lurleen B. Wallace Community College/Auburn University Montgomery.

Garrian Ware – Graduating from Elba High School in the Elba City School System, plans to attend Tuskegee University.

Kasidy Rose Thompson – Graduating from Handley High School in the Roanoke City School System, plans to attend Auburn University Montgomery.

Montrese Williams – Graduating from Midfield High School in the Midfield City School System, plans to attend Tuskegee University.

Kelsey Patterson – Graduating from Southside High School in the Etowah County School System, plans to attend Gadsden State Community College.

Patrick Manning – Graduating from Gordo High School in the Pickens County School System, plans to attend Shelton State Community College.

Chloe Carpenter – Graduating from Hartselle High School in the Hartselle City School System, plans to attend Calhoun Community College.

Galli Delenn Farr – Graduating from Bob Jones High School in the Madison City School System, plans to attend Calhoun Community College.

Educators who were awarded the scholarship plan to pursue a degree in school administration from an Alabama public college or university. They are seeking degrees at the M.S./M.A., AA/Ed.S., or Ed.D./Ph.D. levels.

Emilie S. Johnson – A counselor at Elmore County Technical Center in the Elmore County School System, is pursuing a master’s degree in instructional leadership at Jacksonville State University.

Andrew X. Maxey – A Director of Middle School Education in the Tuscaloosa City School System, is pursuing a Ph.D. in instructional leadership at the University of Alabama.

Gia S. Russell – An Assistant Principal/CTE Director at Athens High School in the Athens City School System, is pursuing an Ed.S. degree in instructional leadership at the University of West Alabama.

Heather "Shea" Stroud – A Reading Specialist at Arcadia Elementary School in the Tuscaloosa City School System, is pursuing a graduate degree in educational leadership at the University of West Alabama.

Administrator Scholarship recipients will be formally presented with a $1,000 check by a representative from PowerSchool during an upcoming school event. The four administrators were selected by SSA’s scholarship committee.

“The major purpose of SSA is to promote high quality public education in every community throughout the state. These scholarships reinforce that mission by helping these high-achieving students become teachers and helping our leaders go back to graduate school too. We are proud of these recipients and their commitment to quality in our schools. It takes investment to make good things happen, and this is an investment we are proud to make, along with our partner, PowerSchool,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, SSA Executive Director.