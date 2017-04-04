× The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra to host their annual Crescendough Auction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) provides our community with beautiful music along with some incredible programs for parents and children. Now you have a chance to support the orchestra in return.

The annual Crescendough Auction benefiting the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra is a fun-filled evening of bidding, socializing, and dining. Over the years, guests have helped raise over 3.6 million dollars!

This year experience ‘The Music of the Night’, a take on 19th Century Paris. The auction is set to take place Friday, April 7th in the North Hall of the VBC. Dress is casual and theme music will be provided by none other than members of the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra.

The auction timeline is as follows:

6:00 pm Doors Open/ Silent Auction Begins

6:15 – 8:00 pm Buffet Open

7:30 pm Gift Certificates Close

7:45 pm Silent Auction Items Close

7:55 pm Blind Bid and Items of Note Close

8:05 pm Live Auction Begins

9:00 pm Cashiers Open

For more information about the event, click here.