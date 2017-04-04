Highway 53 in Ardmore back open after wreck

ARDMORE, Ala. – Highway 53 in Ardmore is back open in both directions after a wreck on Tuesday morning. It happened about 8 a.m. right across the road from Main Street Church of Christ.

A vehicle went into the ditch on the southbound side. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time while crews cleared the wreckage.

Authorities have not released any information yet, but the Limestone County Coroner was called to the scene.

Highway 53 reopened about 8:45 a.m.