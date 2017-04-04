× School Closings & Delays for Wednesday, April 5

Due to the threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley Wednesday, school administrators, large businesses and public agencies are making decisions about early dismissals and closings. Here is a list of closings that have come in to our newsroom for Wednesday, April 5.

School Closings:

Boaz City Schools – all classes cancelled

Cornerstone Christian Academy – all classes cancelled

DeKalb County Schools – all classes cancelled

Etowah County Schools – all classes cancelled

Fort Payne City Schools – all classes cancelled

Marshall County Schools – all classes cancelled

Troy University, Phenix City Campus & Columbus/Ft. Benning sites – all classes cancelled, offices closed

