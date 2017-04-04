× One woman killed, another escaped through window after early-morning house fire

HARTSELLE, Ala. – One woman died, another managed to escape out of a window following an early-morning house fire in Hartselle.

Fire crews responded to the home at 901 Logwood Drive Southwest around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities say one woman was found dead inside the home. They say another woman managed to crawl out of a window. She was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, which sustained most of the fire damage. The rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

Crews were able to put the fire out. One firefighter is being treated for overexertion.

Investigators with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are expected to arrive on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.