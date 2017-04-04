Nonpartisan group rallies in support of Russian hacking probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - One group in Morgan County is demanding answers they feel every American should have regarding the Russia hacking scandal and allegations of collusion during the presidential campaign.

Surrounding the Lady Justice statue on the Morgan County Courthouse lawn, members of Indivisible Decatur demanded answers regarding the Russian hacking scandal in Washington.

"Every American deserves to know the ruth of what transpired in the 2016 election," said member Anne Scarbrough.

They stress the law must be applied justly, and elected officials have to get to the truth and prevent further interference.

"If Trump or people close to him knew, and he's tolerated Russian influence on our government, thats positively unacceptable," said member Brian White.

Indivisible isn't just in Decatur, there are chapters in Huntsville and other parts of the Tennessee Valley.

Members say it has nothing to do with political parties, but has everything to do with the issues.

"There's no aisle when it comes to possible foreign influence on our election, there's no side other than the truth," White emphasized.

"Are we a nation of laws? If so it must mean enforcement is done without fear or favor," said Scarbrough.

The group previously met with Congressman Mo Brooks in a closed door meeting, and the Russian hacking was discussed.

Indivisible Decatur is a group of over 150 citizens who advocate for shared perspectives.

The group is made of people from different political parties.