× New Asbury stadium and football field delayed because of weather

ASBURY, Ala. — Marshall County Schools officials are working to come up with a plan to combat Mother Nature so crews can get started on the new football field and stadium for Asbury High School. Construction was supposed to be underway, but the weather caused delays.

“We have the design ready, we have approval from the State, we have the building commission on board and all permits are secured,” Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said.

Construction was supposed to start more than a month ago on a football field and stadium for Asbury High School. Rain caused delays.

Asbury’s first ever stadium and field will be built across from the volunteer fire department. Right now though, the field is too wet to start. “They go out and check it regularly just to see if they can get equipment in,” Wigley said.

School officials are looking at doing construction to drain the water faster. They want to have everything done by the start of the football season.”We have everyone lined up. The County Commission is assisting with the project and their engineers are sitting on go and just are not able to get started due to the rain,” Wigley added.

Last year, Asbury played all of its games on the road. The school system is doing everything it can to change that this year, rain or shine.

The project is made possible partly through thousands of dollars saved in an energy savings project the school system started a while back. The County Commission’s help on the project is also saving the system thousands of dollars.