Madison City offers fire chief position to David Bailey

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council officially offers the position of fire chief to David Bailey.

The offer was made during a special called session of the Madison City Council on Tuesday.

Bailey was one of three finalists for the position previously held by Ralph Cobb. Cobb retired last October.

Bailey and the City still must negotiate a contract for Bailey.

Bailey previously served as the fire chief in Harriman, Tennessee.

