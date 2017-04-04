× Know of a business that helps keep Huntsville looking sharp? City’s beautification board accepting nominations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Commercial properties and businesses can now submit to enter Huntsville’s beautification award process. The recognition is awarded annually by a rigorous judging of nominated properties.

“These signs are awarded every year through the beautification board,” said Vice President of the Beautification Board, Shannon Windsor. “It’s an entry process, we allow all businesses commercial properties — no private residences.”

In 1975, the Beautification Board decided it was time to start awarding business owners for their job well done… on the outside of their building.

“We’re looking for that initial just ‘Oh wow’ that really draws your eye to it,” said Windsor. “We look at the choice of landscape plants, how well it’s maintained, we look at the hardscapes, we make sure it’s clean and neat and no litter, no trash.”

Windsor says the board doesn’t necessarily require a lot of color, but they like to see design and variety.

The board tries to keep the selected amount down to around 400 properties, but there is something new about who is eligible this year.

“Last year we only accepted entries for previous winners,” said Windsor. “This year, we’re accepting entries from new properties. The landscape has to have been established for at least a year.”

Find more information about the selection process and how you can submit your business or commercial property here.

The last day to submit entries is May 1, 2017.