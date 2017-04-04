× Gov. Bentley issues statewide state of emergency for severe weather threat Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-Tuesday Governor Robert Bentley declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a significant threat of severe weather. This statewide State of Emergency is effective as of Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until the threat diminishes.

“Alabama is no stranger to the impact severe weather can have on communities and the devastation that can occur when the weather takes a turn for the worse,” Governor Robert Bentley said. “I have issued a State of Emergency as a precautionary measure to ensure state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities should the need arise. I also want to encourage individuals to stay weather aware and have a method to receive the latest weather alerts.”

