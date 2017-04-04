× Former Skate Center DJ accused of sexually assaulting Florence teens

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man is accused of sodomizing at least two teens almost 20 years ago. A March grand jury recently handed down indictments and now the suspect is behind bars.

In late 2016, investigators said an adult male came to Florence police stating he had been molested while he was between the ages of 12 and 16.

Florence police immediately launched an investigation into 42-year-old Eric Johnson. No sooner than they started looking into it, a second man came forward.

According to investigators, Johnson preyed on young boys.

Detective Drew Harless said Johnson worked at the Florence Skate Center in the late 90s and that’s where he would meet the victims.

The alleged assaults took place at different locations around the city.

Detective Harless is convinced there are more victims who have not come forward at this point.

One of the victims told police Johnson needed to be stopped.

“That was one of the things,” stated Harless. “He said he has seen him with other children and he didn’t want any more children to be victimized like he was.”

Detective Harless urges anyone who might have been a sexual assault victim of Eric Johnson to contact the police department immediately.

Eric Johnson remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bail totaling $60,000.