× Decatur City Board of Education to interview for interim superintendent position

DECATUR, Ala. – Two weeks after Decatur City Schools lost its superintendent, the school board is going to interview three people hoping to land the interim position.

Those interviews will happen today.

Karen Duke is the president of the Decatur City School Board. She says they will interview three candidates this afternoon.

Marti Rizzuto, Sammy Felton and Dale Edwards will each face the members of the board. Those interviews start at 1:00 Tuesday.

The board plans to meet at 5:00 in a specially called meeting to discuss the candidates.