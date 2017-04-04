Alabama signee John Petty repeats as the state’s Mr. Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (al.com) - Growing up in Huntsville, John Petty idolized Butler’s Trevor Lacey.

Petty, a senior guard at Mae Jemison, has now equaled one of his hero's feats by winning a second Alabama Mr. Basketball award.

The 6-foot-5 Petty was honored today at the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year Banquet in Montgomery. The awards and the banquet are presented by ALFA. Petty also won his third straight Class 5A Player of the Year award.

